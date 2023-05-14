Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,048 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $222.73 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $226.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average is $205.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,179,419.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,179,419.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

