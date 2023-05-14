Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 15th. Acrivon Therapeutics had issued 7,550,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 15th. The total size of the offering was $94,375,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the expiration of Acrivon Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRV opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.