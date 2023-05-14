AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $11.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,788,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after buying an additional 313,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 834.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after buying an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 308,727 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.