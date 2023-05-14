Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20, reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.46% and a negative return on equity of 132.29%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.37. 418,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.26. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

