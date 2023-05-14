Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $335.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

