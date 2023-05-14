Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

AAP stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

