Aergo Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Aergo has a total market cap of $48.24 million and $1.85 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aergo has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Aergo Token Profile
Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.
Buying and Selling Aergo
