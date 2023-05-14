Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.26.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after purchasing an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affirm by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 349,071 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.