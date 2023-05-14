Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0008

Aion (AION) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $377,416.49 and approximately $1,106.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00128974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00064230 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00033063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00040376 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003718 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.