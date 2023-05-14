Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $322.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

