Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.3 %

ABNB stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

