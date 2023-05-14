Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

