Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 36.3% in April

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the April 15th total of 64,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 875,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akanda Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAN remained flat at $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 208,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Akanda has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

