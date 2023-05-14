Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 704,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $152,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.95.

NYSE:ALB opened at $195.79 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

