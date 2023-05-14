Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.95.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Shares of ALB opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
