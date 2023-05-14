Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.95.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

