Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $270.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2023 earnings at $23.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.95.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.60. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

