Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.11 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $24.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00055730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00040487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019291 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,688,046 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,362,887 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

