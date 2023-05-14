Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $130.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.56.

NYSE:BABA opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

