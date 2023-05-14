American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Up 10.7% in April

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.93. 2,320,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $159.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.41.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

