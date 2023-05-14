American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053,943 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $451,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.41.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.