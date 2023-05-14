Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $293.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

