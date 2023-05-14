Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 584.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,876 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,842. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

