Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 311,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.75. 48,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,126. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

