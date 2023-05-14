Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,666 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:ANZUW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,863. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

