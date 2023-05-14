Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $336.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $338.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,889 shares of company stock valued at $25,180,755. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.