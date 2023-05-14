Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th.
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $25.80.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
