Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

