Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 7th

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $202,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

