Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 999,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 780,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCO. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2,051.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. 962,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,626. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 56.75% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

