Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $485,721.41

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $77.04 million and $485,721.41 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

