Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
Shares of ARGO opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
About Argo Group International
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.