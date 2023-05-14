Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARDS stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 182,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,933. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

