Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ARRW remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Friday. 242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,224. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.