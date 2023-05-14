Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $250.07

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.07 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 239.20 ($3.02). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 239.20 ($3.02), with a volume of 1,411,952 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASCL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.04) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

