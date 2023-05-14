Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 450

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 405 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.71) to GBX 6,300 ($79.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.40) to GBX 6,000 ($75.71) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ashtead Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,714.33.

ASHTY stock opened at $234.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

