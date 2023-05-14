Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is Jackson Square Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,689 shares during the period. Aspen Technology accounts for about 3.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $134,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $168.18 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.40 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.81.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

