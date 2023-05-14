AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 9.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

