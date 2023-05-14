AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 9.65.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
