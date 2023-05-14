Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$0.75 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The stock has a market cap of C$255.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.27.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$69.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

