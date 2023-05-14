Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,310,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 84,254 shares of company stock valued at $225,692 over the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

