Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 15,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AVTR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $204,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Avantor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Avantor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

