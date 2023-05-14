Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 671,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,342 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

