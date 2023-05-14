Aviva PLC Buys 81,094 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 573,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 148,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $99.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.