Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $29,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

