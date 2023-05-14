AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 786,300 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the April 15th total of 561,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 619,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 35,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.73 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Stories

