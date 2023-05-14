Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.95 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.38. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 269.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 596,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 79.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

