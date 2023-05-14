B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.14% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOSC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.53. 786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.26. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.82.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

