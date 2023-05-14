B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 27.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.95. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $962.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.80.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.28%.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.85 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,572,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $154,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,028,436.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 137,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 76,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

