Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.82.

Baidu Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $120.07 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

