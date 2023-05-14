Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $180.57 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $180.57 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00005358 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 134,397,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,597,035 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.