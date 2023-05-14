Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

