Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Update

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,600.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,984 shares of company stock valued at $118,774 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,716 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 290,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.82. 116,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $238.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

